Short Interest in Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Declines By 52.5%

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

SKYS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,189. Sky Solar has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

