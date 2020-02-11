Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Rises By 32.5%

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Steel Partners news, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein purchased 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 844,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Theodore Fejes, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,992 shares of company stock worth $167,372. 57.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.14% of Steel Partners worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

SPLP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. 911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,089. The company has a market cap of $287.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.22%.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

