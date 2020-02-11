Short Interest in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Expands By 44.0%

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,314 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. 17,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,043. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

