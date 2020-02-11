Short Interest in Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Decreases By 44.5%

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the January 15th total of 89,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:SYNC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Synacor has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synacor stock. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,300 shares during the period. Synacor accounts for approximately 0.7% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 1.41% of Synacor worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Tuesday.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

