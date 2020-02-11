Short Interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Declines By 35.4%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SYPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,582. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

