Short Interest in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Grows By 37.6%

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,985,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after buying an additional 5,023,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 909.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,919,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,543,000 after buying an additional 9,838,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 501.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,870,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after buying an additional 2,393,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,657,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 1,030,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGE. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE TGE remained flat at $$22.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,476,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. Tallgrass Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.72.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.