Short Interest in Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Declines By 87.9%

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the January 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Technical Communications stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 30,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Technical Communications has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Technical Communications had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

