Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Increases By 68.3%

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on TESS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 45,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 407,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 91,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

