Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Grows By 31.4%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 97,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HCKT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. 74,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $471.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCKT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

