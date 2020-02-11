Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Decreases By 44.6%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 617,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 480,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,071. The company has a market cap of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.62. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Medical will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Capital One National Association owned about 0.16% of Titan Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMDI shares. Maxim Group lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

