Short Interest in TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Increases By 41.8%

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TMSR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. TMSR has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter. TMSR had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

In other news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,267,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TMSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

