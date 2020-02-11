Short Interest in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Grows By 39.1%

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

UBOH stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. 2,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

