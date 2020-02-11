Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Increases By 900.0%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 82,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,268. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.