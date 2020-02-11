Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Rises By 32.5%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 78,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 221,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.98 million, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

