Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Declines By 38.0%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USD Partners stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.59% of USD Partners worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

USDP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 28,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,875. The firm has a market cap of $270.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.41. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.