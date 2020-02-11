Short Interest in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Grows By 44.3%

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 5,198.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

VEON traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 2,715,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. VEON has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.29.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

