Short Interest in Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Drops By 60.0%

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VERY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vericity has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79.

Get Vericity alerts:

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.