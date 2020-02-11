Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Increases By 46.4%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 882,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 24.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 664,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,318. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after buying an additional 458,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

