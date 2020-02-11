Short Interest in Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Grows By 150.0%

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WINS stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. 304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Wins Finance has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

