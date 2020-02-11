Short Interest in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Increases By 120.4%

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the January 15th total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on WWD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.98. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,743,103.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.