Short Interest in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expands By 35.0%

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,064,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. 4,773,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

