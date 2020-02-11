Shotspotter (SSTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Shotspotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a PE ratio of 414.00 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

