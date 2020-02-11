Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBGL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE SBGL opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.29. Sibanye Gold has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGL. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 217.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,562,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,735,000 after buying an additional 35,298,306 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 33.3% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 42,531,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,925,000 after buying an additional 10,629,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 4,913,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 98.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after buying an additional 4,109,217 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

