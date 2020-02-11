SIBCoin Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $625,304.00 and $706.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,800.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.37 or 0.02269161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.90 or 0.04599787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00759955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00852604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00120392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010337 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00703467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,197,548 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

