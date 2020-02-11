Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Grows Stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned about 1.76% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCCY. American International Group Inc. increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

FCCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. 20,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,384. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.32.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.