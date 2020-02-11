Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,348 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,174 shares during the quarter. Middlefield Banc comprises about 1.5% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Middlefield Banc worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 105.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

MBCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Robert W. Toth purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 5,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $163.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc Corp has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $28.80.

Middlefield Banc Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

