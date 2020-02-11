Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Purchases 130,710 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,710 shares during the period. Heritage Commerce makes up approximately 1.2% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Heritage Commerce worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $5,561,000. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 227,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,290.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,340.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 118,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $689.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.