SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,471,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,948,628. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.64 and its 200-day moving average is $252.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,410.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

