Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,474 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Signature Bank worth $26,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.19. 9,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,491. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $111.91 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

