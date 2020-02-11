Signaturefd LLC Acquires 15,406 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.51.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684,796. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

