Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,895 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

PM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,975,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,666. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

