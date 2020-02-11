Signaturefd LLC Acquires 4,527 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,522,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,748. The company has a market capitalization of $291.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.