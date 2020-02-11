Signaturefd LLC Acquires 6,392 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 84,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.56. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

