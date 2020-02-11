Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 5.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $77,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,096,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

JPST remained flat at $$50.53 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,105 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

