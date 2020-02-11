Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,629. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

