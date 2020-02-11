Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Medtronic by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 545,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,509,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,532,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 153,612 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.95. 3,959,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,994. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.