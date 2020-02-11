Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,621 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 161.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $309.69.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

