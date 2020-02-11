Signaturefd LLC Buys 457 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $330.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,355. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $335.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 390,534 shares of company stock worth $124,225,503. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

