Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.87. 2,806,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $117.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

