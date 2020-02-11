Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Axis Capital worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axis Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. 283,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.27. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

