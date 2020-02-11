Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 162,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,840,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,594. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.00 and a 52-week high of $338.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.