Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,782,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,480,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

