Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.78. 1,848,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

