Signaturefd LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. 6,965,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,170. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

