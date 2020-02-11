Signaturefd LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Private Vista LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

MMM stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

