Signaturefd LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1,479.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,322 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,948. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

