Signaturefd LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in United Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,397,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

