Signaturefd LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 825,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,784. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.45 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13.

