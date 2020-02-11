Signaturefd LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.19. 439,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,921. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $228,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.