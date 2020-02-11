Signaturefd LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 102.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after buying an additional 274,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1,256.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $11,728,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 33.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after purchasing an additional 124,154 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NVS stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $98.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

